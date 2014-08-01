Police department really active in June

Chief Gary Dent reported on Tuesday, at the city council meeting, the CPD took in 188 calls for the month of June.

Six thefts were reported and officers solved five cases. There were eight cases of vandalism with seven of them being solved.

There were 13 calls concerning suspicious activity, various public assists, and 12 rides home from the taverns, six domestic situations, and six firework complaints.

There was one felony and 32 misdemeanors and 16 various animal complaints.

Chief Dent reported that the multi-year project at the shooting range continues with additional concrete lanes and a building being installed to store targets as part of the improvements.

Carolyn Donath, from the library, reported they had 2,100 patrons in June, and July was busy as well.

The summer reading program is over and preparations for the new school year are being worked on.

She noted that the Midway Colony donated a full load of gravel for behind the library and the public works crew leveled it out. Budgets are being prepared.

Public Works Director (PWD) Rich Anderson said the work on the TSEP water main Looping Project has begun.

Some of the locations where the gas and phone lines are have created a few minor problems. The city waterline was hit in the process of the work.

The boring and concrete work for the Historic Lighting Project is complete and “We are waiting on the lights to be set,” he said.

The DNRC was in town to evaluate and survey the trees. A report later in the year may evolve into grants, he said.

Chips are being store in the city yards. More signage of Front Street has been installed and damaged signage is being repaired. The roofing company will be in town next week to work on the leaks at City Hall.

Councilwoman Karla Breding reported on current activities of the Pondera Regional Port Authority for Cheryl Curry.

She reported that three bids for the Neighborhood Stabilization Program were opened. The bid was awarded to Bootlegger Electric owned by Shawn Fowler, a local electrical contractor.

About 50 people came in the PA and First American Title Company open house on Thursday.

A brochure for the PA has been created as a marketing and informational tool.

Three companies have been solicited relating to proposals for advertising of the lots for sale in the East Industrial Park with two responding.

Curry attended the Cenex harvest States fertilizer facility open house in Shelby. The PA is looking into advertising for the East Industrial Park lots. No action has been taken, as more information is forthcoming.

Jim Slayton of KLJ Engineering reported that he had received two bids for the Safe Routes to Schools infrastructure project.

One was from AV Construction for $84,128.05 and the other from Outback Construction in the amount of $61,062.50.

It was recommended by KJL to award the base bid to Outback contingent upon MTDOT/SRTS approval.

There will be a preconstruction following MTDOT/SRTS approval.

Terry Voeller of SRTS has agreed to contribute an additional $2,700 towards the project so that the base bid amount can be fully funded.

Included with the project are two ADA sidewalk access corners at Legion Park that the city will have to fund in the amount of $2,000.

Funding from Genevieve Reiken Anderson funds may be utilized for this portion.

On a motion by Drew Lesnik and a second by Breding, the bid for the SRTS infrastructure project from Outback Construction in the amount of $54,562 was awarded.

The Conrad Swim team submitted a request for street closures, and the use of additional refuse bins with the garbage truck and traffic cones for the State Swim Meet on Aug. 2-3.

They also requested that the sprinklers be shut off in the city parks starting the afternoon of Aug. 1.

Swim team members are donating their labor to paint the bleachers at the swimming pool. The request was passed on a 4-0 vote of the council.

In a related matter, Cyndi Johnson earlier reported that the Swim team is looking at extending the south deck of the pool with two additional gates.

Anderson noted that the electrical and sprinkler systems run off that end. It was suggested to get underground locates prior to planning so if necessary, these expenses could be considered.

R-15, a water system revenue bond in the amount of $793,000 was presented for council approval.

A portion of this loan is to meet the TSEP $625,000 match requirements. The loan will be at 2.5 percent interest for 20 years. It was passed by the council on a 4-0 vote.

Ken Larson was on hand and told the council that the Conrad Babe Ruth is wishing to submit a bid to host the 2015 state tournament which would involve 10 teams of 12 to 15 kids.

They are requesting support from the city through the use of the baseball complex. The cost of the umpires would be significant due to their lodging. The bathrooms in the old concession stand need to be upgraded and additional focus is needed on the fields. Campers parking at the baseball complex have always been allowed, but additional portable toilets would also need to be placed.

The tournaments are tentatively scheduled for July 9-12, 2015.

On a motion by Lesnik and a second by Breding, the request to move forward with the possibility of hosting the 2015 State Babe Ruth tournament passed on a 4-0 vote.

Due to National Night Out on Aug. 5, the starting time of the city council meeting was changed to 7 p.m.

Alderman Lesnik will be moving out of Ward 1 for which he was elected to serve. Because of this, he submitted his resignation, effective Aug. 1.

With regrets, the letter of resignation was accepted on a 3-0 vote. Lesnik abstained.

Once again, the topic of Joe and Lourdes Russell excluding property and building from the city was revisited.

After some discussion, the council moved to table any action for the present.

The next council meeting is Aug 5, which is the same evening as NNO. The council meeting will be pushed back to 7 p.m.