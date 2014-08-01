National Night Out celebrates sixth year in Conrad

It just gets better every year, and with Barbie Killion from the Conrad Area Chamber of Commerce, Chief Gary Dent (CPD) and Jamey Byrnes from Gary and Leo’s IGA how could it not?

We’re talking about the National Night Out (NNO) here, and the place to be on Aug. 5 is the Conrad Lions Swimming Pool Park from 5-9 p.m.

NNO took off first on Aug. 7, 1984. That first year, 2.5 million Americans took part across 400 communities in 23 states. The seed had been planted.

Today, NNO involves over 37 million people and 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. Territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide.

Conrad is now into its sixth year of participating in NNO which like its title is a national event.

Chief Dent explained that NNO is designed to 1. Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; 2. Generate support for, and participate in local anticrime programs; 3. Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships; and 4. Send a message to criminals that our neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

The Conrad Lions Club also hosts the “big event” and members will be in the park to cook off their world famous hamburgers. This alone is reason to come down to NNO on Tuesday.

If you have never been to a NNO, you are missing some terrific demonstrations from law enforcement agencies that will just knock you away.

Helping to make the local NNO a success will be the FBI, Fish Wildlife & Parks, a mobile DUI unit, a field crime lab (for all you CSI fans, this demonstration is just amazing), fire trucks and equipment and demonstrations, along with the Border Patrol and hopefully this year, a stealth helicopter. Keep your fingers crossed.

As in the past, the goal of the CofC is to make this a true community event by offering most activities at NNO free of charge and open to the public.

Each year, NNO has been better than the last. This year’s goal is no exception.

In order to pull off the community-wide event there is a need for many volunteers and it is not too late to help operate some of the activity or food booths.

“The CofC is reaching out in hopes that local groups and organizations will see the importance of NNO and offer their support,” says Killion.

She went on to add, “Your contribution, in any form, will help make this year’s NNO another huge success.”

While one night is not the answer to crime, drugs, and violence, NNO represents the kind of spirit, energy and determination to help make neighborhoods a safer place year round.

The night celebrates safety and crime prevention successes and works to expand and strengthen programs for the next 364 days. Come join the party on Aug. 5.

For more information, contact Killion at the CofC, 271-7791, Byrnes at the IGA, 278-7843 or Chief Dent at the police department, 271-5321.

The place to be on Tuesday is the Lions Club Swimming Pool Park so you can be part of a national event.