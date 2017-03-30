Shane Byers Yeager, 35, passed away from natural causes on March 22, 2017.

Shane was born on Sept. 5, 1981 to Gary and Bobbi Yeager in Conrad. Their beautiful baby boy had an amazing zest for life and loved to reach it at all of its extremes. From the moment he was born there was an extra twinkle in his eye, a reflection of his neon personality.

Shane enjoyed and respected the outdoors, a relationship he learned from his father, Gary. Starting as a young boy, they spent many days together fishing, hiking, hunting, searching for artifacts and exploring the beauty of the Montana landscape.

From his mother he learned the meaning of true grace and compassion for the human spirit. He was an advocate for the underdog and passionately expressed his feelings for justice.

Shane grew up with his two sisters and enjoyed teasing and encouraging mischief in their daily play. They were the definition of true American kids partaking in the swimming pool, video games, army, ninja turtles, and would together consider themselves “Goonies” to this day.

Shane’s strongest love was for his music. He was trained in the classical guitar and played both the acoustic and electric guitar in several bands and as a soloist for many events. He studied music and musicians and mimicked their genius in this art. Shane followed the concert tours of his favorite bands, The String Cheese Incident, The Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band, and other blue grass artists.

Upon graduating from Conrad High School, Shane studied at culinary school and cooked in Missoula, Great Falls, and Conrad. Shane graduated in July 2005 from The University of Montana, College of Technology, with an Associate of Applied Science Degree (ABA) in Paralegal Studies. His passion for law and the fine balance it created was intense. He worked for several lawyers in the state and truly enjoyed his last three years as the Deputy Clerk of Court for Toole County.

Shane enjoyed BBQ and good times especially outside under the Big Sky. Uncle Shane was the “cool” Uncle to his four nieces and nephews and was there for their births and every birthday.

He is survived by his mother and father, Gary and Bobbi Yeager; his sisters Vanessa (Tyler) Bucklin and Callie (Patrick) Werk; and his nieces and nephews, Claire, Nicholas, and Colette Bucklin, and Wynn Werk.

Donations can be made to Ryan United in honor of Shane’s best friend, Ryan VanLuchene or the AllPaws for the aid in adopting dogs, something near to his heart.

A memorial service was held on March 24 at the First Presbyterian Church.

Condolences can be made to Shane’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.