Reverend Charles Allen Woodworth, 88, entered eternal life on Feb. 10, 2017, in Great Falls.

A family graveside service has already taken place.

He is survived by his beloved wife and their children, grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th St. S. in Great Falls on April 12, 2017, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Grover Briggs presiding.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests Pastor Chuck’s lifetime commitment to those in need be remembered with memorial donations to the Great Falls Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 129, Great Falls, 59403; Family Promise of Great Falls, P.O. Box 455, Great Falls, 59403; or to your local Food Bank.