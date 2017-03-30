Richard R. Bandow, our beloved father and grandfather, passed away on March 20, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Born in Glendive on Feb. 3, 1929, Dick (as he preferred to be called) was the oldest of five sons born to Alice and Ray Bandow. The family homesteaded in Intake, Mont., and during the tough years of the Great Depression lived and worked on the Fort Peck Dam project. The family relocated to north central, Montana where they farmed on the Fairfield Bench and later moved to Choteau. Dick graduated from Teton High School in 1947 and upon graduation enlisted in the Army. During his tenure in the military he was stationed in Hawaii. Upon returning to Montana, Dick attended the Great Falls Business College. On Oct. 24, 1954 he married Elgene (Jeanie) Wiseman in Choteau.

During the majority of his working life, Dick split his time farming east of Conrad and working as an accountant in Great Falls for Houston, Helseth, & Myers CPA’s. Farming was always Dick’s passion, he was happiest driving a tractor or operating a combine. Dick’s passion for agriculture also led him to serve on the Equity Co-op and Farmer’s Terminal Elevator boards in Conrad.

An avid and loyal fan, Dick loved all sports. He enjoyed coaching Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and rooting for his MSU Bobcats or Green Bay Packers. He rarely missed a Conrad Cowboys game! He also greatly enjoyed the time spent hunting with his close friends in the Augusta area.

Later in life, Dick’s greatest pleasure came from watching his grandchildren compete in all their sporting and FFA events. His grandchildren were the joy of his life and he didn’t hesitate to share his pride in them with whoever would listen.

Survivors include his son Don (Wanda) Bandow of Conrad, and his daughter Cathy (Jim) Rose of Bozeman; his four grandchildren, Chase and Connor Rose of Bozeman, and Brent and Kara Bandow of Conrad; as well as two brothers, Gale Bandow of Seattle, and Farrell Bandow (Bernice) of Waterville, Minn.; sister-in-laws Dorothy Skelton of Conrad, and Ellie Bandow of Folsom, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, and two brothers, Neal and Kenneth.

Memorials may be made to the Pondera Medical Center-Extended Care Unit or Conrad Dollars for Scholars.

Funeral services were held on March 27 at Pondera Valley Lutheran Church.

Condolences can be made to Dick’s memorial page at www.asperfh.com.